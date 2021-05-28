Dan Alan

Lift | Logo Design 🌊

Lift | Logo Design 🌊
If you've never heard of Lift before, check em out, and be ready to have your mind blown.

I tried my hand at designing a new logo for Lift. My first idea was simply to lift one of the letters in the name. I went through them one by one, and when I arrived at T, was blessed with the eureka moment every graphic designer craves—the T looks just like the board! It was meant to be.

I'm really stoked on this solution and believe it encompasses all the attributes of Lift's products; speed, daringness, clever design. I hope you guys dig it as much as I do. Would love to hear your feedback!

Interested in working together? Shoot me an email at hi@danalan.ca

Instagram
Website

Freelance Brand Identity Designer from Canada 🤙
