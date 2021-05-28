KimberlyMunn

Fear Walking

KimberlyMunn
KimberlyMunn
  • Save
Fear Walking lettering
Download color palette

“Courage is not the absence of fear but fear walking.” ― Susan David

I recently read Emotional Agility by Susan David and this quote struck a cord. It perfectly describes what the past two and a half years have felt like for me after moving across the country and shifting from print design to digital product design.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
KimberlyMunn
KimberlyMunn

More by KimberlyMunn

View profile
    • Like