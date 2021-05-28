Aebit

Alternate Realities Entry

Alternate Realities Entry sci fi sci-fi scifi planet japanese japan astronaut entry contest space b3d 3d blender3d blender illustration design art
This is my entry for Clint Jones' Alternate Realities contest. I'll release the full video on youtube in a few days, so make sure to go subscribe!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbXMOhpDGYJCZkwWvh3vAWA

