Girls of the World ABC'S

Girls of the World ABC'S typography lettering hand lettering little golden books character illustration character design clothing fashion illustration flat illustration mid-century illustration 36daysoftype
An illustration project created for 36daysoftype where I focused on girls' traditional outfits from around the globe. Created in a flat mid-century style reminiscent of Little Golden Books.

Queer Illustrator, Letterer, and very hungry creative.
