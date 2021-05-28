Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cezar-Gabriel Știrbăț

Home Page | "Frumos la Ochi" Concept

agency branding agency website agency web ui design web ui web ux design web ux website design web design website web design branding ui ux ui ux uxuidesigner uxui uxdesign uidesign
The "Frumos la Ochi" concept is a brand and identity for my future design agency that includes UI / UX, Web Design, Visual Identity and Graphic Design services.
"Frumos la Ochi" from Romanian language, in English means beautiful to the eye, and the logo and name of the agency wants to show customers from a first contact the quality of the design products I make.
