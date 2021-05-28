Home Page | "Frumos la Ochi" Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
The "Frumos la Ochi" concept is a brand and identity for my future design agency that includes UI / UX, Web Design, Visual Identity and Graphic Design services.
"Frumos la Ochi" from Romanian language, in English means beautiful to the eye, and the logo and name of the agency wants to show customers from a first contact the quality of the design products I make.
I hope you like it! :D