Shrey Maheshwari

Food Delivery Service - Rebound

Shrey Maheshwari
Shrey Maheshwari
  • Save
Food Delivery Service - Rebound design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hi there!

Thought to create a rebound design of Food Delivery Service app, originally by Anastasia.

Changed a few things here and there, keeping accessibility and ease of use in mind :)

Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

Food delivery app 1600x1200
Rebound of
Food Delivery service - Mobile App
By Anastasia
View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Shrey Maheshwari
Shrey Maheshwari

More by Shrey Maheshwari

View profile
    • Like