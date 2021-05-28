Aditya Dhotre

Design warm up :: 07 - Settings

Design warm up :: 07 - Settings aditya dhotre adidhotre mobile app mobile ui concept warmup ui hoot simple modern social media account settings user settings settings screen settings 100daychallenge dailyui 007 dailyui challenge daily ui dailyui
To keep my dribbble profile active, I started doing these design warm-up, there are times as the designer sometimes I feel continuous warm-up is necessary to the creative muscles brink and healthy.

Warm-ups go very well with design thinking because they support many of its attributes, such as being curious and having an open mindset as well as being mindful of and collaborating with other people.

