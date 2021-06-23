Ian Palmer
LLT Group

CureDuchenne :: User Signup

Ian Palmer
LLT Group
Ian Palmer for LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
CureDuchenne :: User Signup dashboard card style tags form portal iconography icons hover button navigation testimonial slider search hero homepage app product design web app website web
Download color palette

As we were developing the look and feel of the login and account-creation process for this e-learning portal, we referenced the brand's existing digital footprint and built from the styles we had created for the portal's landing page in order to have stylistic continuity.

We also worked to create an experience that was simple enough to encourage completion of the task and was scalable for a future state of supporting differing user types and access privileges.

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

LLT Group
LLT Group
Together we do great things.
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like