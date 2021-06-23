CureDuchenne :: User Signup

As we were developing the look and feel of the login and account-creation process for this e-learning portal, we referenced the brand's existing digital footprint and built from the styles we had created for the portal's landing page in order to have stylistic continuity.

We also worked to create an experience that was simple enough to encourage completion of the task and was scalable for a future state of supporting differing user types and access privileges.

—

Does your website need a facelift? We would love to hear about your needs. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram