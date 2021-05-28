Rohith Meduri

Veggie (food ordering app of a local restaurant)

Veggie (food ordering app of a local restaurant)
Hi everyone!
This is my exploration of a food ordering app for a local restaurant as a part of the Google UX Design course that I'm taking currently. Feedback is much appreciated, thank you.
Have a good day!

Here is the link of case study - https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1f_ggMXBwDBzaSLOfhjRotH3YIYD0Vm_mPkqSqa1ArGQ/edit?usp=sharing

Posted on May 28, 2021
