Veggie (food ordering app of a local restaurant)

Hi everyone!

This is my exploration of a food ordering app for a local restaurant as a part of the Google UX Design course that I'm taking currently. Feedback is much appreciated, thank you.

Have a good day!

Here is the link of case study - https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1f_ggMXBwDBzaSLOfhjRotH3YIYD0Vm_mPkqSqa1ArGQ/edit?usp=sharing