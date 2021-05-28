Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yumans

Web portal UI Elements

Yumans
Yumans
  • Save
Web portal UI Elements design system portal web portal administration ui ui elements ui kit design interface components component library symbols art direction
Download color palette

Few components from a project of web portal for a large French administration.

The first milestone of a future great design system.

Press L and give your feedback. 
-
yumans.design

Yumans
Yumans
Making digital more human.

More by Yumans

View profile
    • Like