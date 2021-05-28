Hardik Kumawat

Ice Creams 🤞🤤

bite ice cream icecream orange mango dolly blender 3d modelling 3d blender3d
Modelling those things in 3d, which are hard to get lately, because a virus is patrolling the streets :P

Nonetheless, Mango Dolly is a nostalgic flavour :P

Made entirely in Blender.

Posted on May 28, 2021
