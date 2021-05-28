Jacob Nelsen

X-Wing Squad Builder

Jacob Nelsen
Jacob Nelsen
  • Save
Download color palette

I recently had the pleasure of working with Fantasy Flight Games and Lucas Films on their companion app for a table top miniature game.

The app allows users to build squads, keep track of their wins, losses, and expansions they've add to their deck. Users can also check the legality of their squads and use the app to enter in tournaments. I'm really proud of the work that went into this app and can now retire happy.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Jacob Nelsen
Jacob Nelsen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jacob Nelsen

View profile
    • Like