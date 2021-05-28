X-Wing Squad Builder

Trending designs to inspire you
I recently had the pleasure of working with Fantasy Flight Games and Lucas Films on their companion app for a table top miniature game.
The app allows users to build squads, keep track of their wins, losses, and expansions they've add to their deck. Users can also check the legality of their squads and use the app to enter in tournaments. I'm really proud of the work that went into this app and can now retire happy.