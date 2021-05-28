The Shopify Odoo Connector That Wins Customers

Shopify is a cloud-based e-commerce platform designed for enterprises of all sizes from small to large. E-commerce businesses are able to integrate Shopify stores with Odu to manage various e-commerce operations including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, inventory management, purchasing, and manufacturing. Shopify Odoo integration enables businesses to automate their important business processes more. Shopify in Odoo also saves employees time by automatically importing orders and customer data.