Daily UI #03 - Landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yesterday there was live on youtube, this time it was on the DailyUI # 03 Landing page.
I'm putting here the result I did, it was really cool to create on top of a product that is little known, like the security camera from Xiaomi Technology.
Check it out, if you like it, leave a like.
Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cIUZgRQI3c&t=5s