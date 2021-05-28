Clayton Magalhães

Daily UI #03 - Landing page

Daily UI #03 - Landing page landingpage dailyuichallenge web interface ui concept
Yesterday there was live on youtube, this time it was on the DailyUI # 03 Landing page.

I'm putting here the result I did, it was really cool to create on top of a product that is little known, like the security camera from Xiaomi Technology.

Check it out, if you like it, leave a like.

Live: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cIUZgRQI3c&t=5s

Posted on May 28, 2021
Senior Product Designer
