Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Riduwan Gustama

Magnitude Soft - IT Company Website

Riduwan Gustama
Riduwan Gustama
  • Save
Magnitude Soft - IT Company Website design software company it solutions web design company website company web ui ux user interface uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

This is a Website concept for an IT Company Website. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome. Hope you like it 🙂

=============================

Interested in working with us? Shoot your business inquiry to riduwan.gst@gmail.com

Thanks!

Riduwan Gustama
Riduwan Gustama

More by Riduwan Gustama

View profile
    • Like