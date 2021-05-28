Metehan Kaya

Businesswise - Podcast Listening Application with Download Link

Businesswise - Podcast Listening Application with Download Link podcast app podcast application user experience mobile app ux user interface uidesign design ui
Hi! ✋🏼

Today I am sharing a published project with you. You can download and review on your iOS or Android device from the links below.

You can download here App Store | Play Store

I am waiting for your feedback. 👋

