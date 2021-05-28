Gentry Private Wealth Acorn

Trending designs to inspire you
An unused concept for a Kansas based financial planning firm. This concept features the an oak tree inside of an acorn. This combination is meant to convey a sense of generational wealth, secondarily there are ideas of growth, shelter, and protection.