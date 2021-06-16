Margarita Ivanchikova
Micro-interaction

Micro-interaction microinteraction press click reload refresh button design button animated motion icons icon animation
Animated icons are a simple tool to show the quick response to the user's actions. Sleek interactions with your interface are what we would be happy to contribute to.

We make icons, vectors, and design tools
