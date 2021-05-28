Dalan e-commerce - UX, website design and development

E-commerce website design and development for polish distributor of Dalan Cosmetics.

The goal was to emphasize natural origin of the cosmetics, with focus on olive theme.

Starting with UX research and user personas I created customer journey map, after which I prepared wireframes and finally hi-fi mockups in Figma. From there I went on to create the website in WordPress and Woocommerce. After creating the website we conducted usability test, and then I completed the project with SEO, security and page-speed optimizations.

The website can be visited at https://dalan.pl.