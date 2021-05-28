Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hugh Witkowski

Dalan e-commerce - UX, website design and development

Hugh Witkowski
Hugh Witkowski
  • Save
Dalan e-commerce - UX, website design and development wordpress website development website design web ui ux figma design
Download color palette

E-commerce website design and development for polish distributor of Dalan Cosmetics.

The goal was to emphasize natural origin of the cosmetics, with focus on olive theme.

Starting with UX research and user personas I created customer journey map, after which I prepared wireframes and finally hi-fi mockups in Figma. From there I went on to create the website in WordPress and Woocommerce. After creating the website we conducted usability test, and then I completed the project with SEO, security and page-speed optimizations.

The website can be visited at https://dalan.pl.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Hugh Witkowski
Hugh Witkowski

More by Hugh Witkowski

View profile
    • Like