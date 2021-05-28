Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Anis

Fitness Brand logo

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
Fitness Brand logo fitness club minimal logo design minimalist logo fitness fitness center gym logo letter logo mark fitness logo design fitness logo letter logo design letter mark logo business logo png business logo maker letter logo minimal logos business logo design logodesign logo design branding
Download color palette

The logo is done for a fitness Brand. The Fitness Brand called SST Fitness. Client wants SST to be main focus and wants an icon for SST.AND I made this logo for him. If you want an amazing one for your company or brand, feel free to knock me.
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Twitter

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like