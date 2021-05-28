Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki

X Letter logo Design - Real Estate Logo - Minimalist logo

Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki
Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki
  • Save
X Letter logo Design - Real Estate Logo - Minimalist logo logoart beautiful logo graphic logo x letter logo x logo logotype modern logo concept x real estate logo real estate logo flat logo logo mark graphic design minimalist logo design x letter logo design creative x logo business logo
Download color palette

Are you looking for a creative, real, unique logo designer for your company.
have a logo design experience in minimalist, real estate, typography and many more sites.
You can contact for your company / brand logo :

tarekmahmudtaki2000@gmail.com |
https://www.fiverr.com/taki811160?up_rollout=true

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
behance

Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki
Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki

More by Md. Tarek Mahmud Taki

View profile
    • Like