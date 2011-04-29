Sacha Greif

It's (a)live!

sharypic purple st ryde will kate gallery
Even if like me you don't care one bit about Will & Kate's wedding, I encourage you to go check out the collaborative photo gallery that the Sharypic guys set up to showcase the app. It's pretty cool :)

Posted on Apr 29, 2011
