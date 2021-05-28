Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Empty States - 404 page

Empty States - 404 page empty states 404 404 error 404 page transaction productivity app product design transition ui kit challenge uplabs ui sketchapp illustration iosapp mobile ui mobile app design uiuxdesign
New UI kit for the Blush project "Empty States UI kit" Part 1st
I am very glad that I had the opportunity to work on the UI-kit for this wonderful project.
Plugin Blush is a very handy plugin for Figma and Sketch with great illustrations. Which ones you can also use in your projects.
💌 I am open to new projects, contact with me
asolldesign03@gmail.com

