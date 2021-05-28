uttam chanalia

Magneto

uttam chanalia
uttam chanalia
  • Save
Magneto women pink simple minimal icon bitcoin illustration typography men grooming figma web ui ux landingpage desktop website logo branding
Download color palette

Hello Guys...
here is my another shot which is a landing page of Magneto which deals with Grooming products.
So, if you liked it please appreciate it by pressing 'L' on your keyboard and also check out my other shots
Available for projects.
----------------------------------------------------------
Feel free to contact me
Email id - Uttam.chanalia88@gmail.com

uttam chanalia
uttam chanalia

More by uttam chanalia

View profile
    • Like