Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathijs Boogaert

Copy Koffie Logo

Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert
  • Save
Copy Koffie Logo rebecca boogaert mathijs branding copywriter coffee koffie copy design logo
Download color palette

Copy Koffie Logo

Got the amazing opportunity to work on the logo for copywriter Rebecca under the name Copy Koffie. Here is a blog about the design progress: Read about the design

Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
Press "L" if you like it.

My Portfolio | Behance

By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Mathijs Boogaert
Mathijs Boogaert

More by Mathijs Boogaert

View profile
    • Like