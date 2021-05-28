MANGAAO Food Delivery App • Case Study • Product Design

Are you a ice-cream or snack lover, then you might know the struggle of finding your favorite one?

Do you want to end this struggle by making an app so no one else goes through this? Then you are at the right stop.

MANGAAO an online platform for food delivery. We believe that our product will facilitate ordering and searching for food in an easy and simple way. This app helps people to order dessert online by few easy steps, In the other side different brands can display their products inside our app. The application was made on the basis of user survey using modern design trends with smooth and clear design. Our experience in designing mobile applications has allowed us to create a unique application design with a simple interface and an easily digestible ordering system. An application created for customers hunting for tasty food. Everything tastes better with food!

