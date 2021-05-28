Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Soumya

#DailyUI: Sign Up Page for Volunteering Event

Soumya
Soumya
  • Save
#DailyUI: Sign Up Page for Volunteering Event design web ui
Download color palette

Hello Friends,

I'm currently working on the Daily UI Challenge as part of my personal skill development.
Challenge Brief: To create a sign-up page or app screen related to signing up for something.

I hope you enjoy it! Looking forward to comments & feedback!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Soumya
Soumya

More by Soumya

View profile
    • Like