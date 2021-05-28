DailyUI: Sign Up Page for Volunteering Event

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Friends,
I'm currently working on the Daily UI Challenge as part of my personal skill development.
Challenge Brief: To create a sign-up page or app screen related to signing up for something.
I hope you enjoy it! Looking forward to comments & feedback!