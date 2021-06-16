Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mitch Wiesen
VIA Studio

The Great VIA Speling Bee

Mitch Wiesen
VIA Studio
Mitch Wiesen for VIA Studio
Logo created for The Great VIA Speling Bee, a monthly, adults-only spelling bee.
Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.

VIA Studio
VIA Studio
Transforming brands through strategy+ design+development
