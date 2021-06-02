Mitch Wiesen
The Sunshine Room Movie House

Results of a 30 minute logo flash challenge. Check out the process video on Youtube: https://youtu.be/xIFQeR4rLG0
Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.

