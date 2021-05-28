Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reinhardt van Zyl

Tracing robots

Tracing robots flat vector illustration
Download color palette

Loved these guys, the guys are obviously going to make something nicer but i thought i would share my trace i did in ipad illustrator. Doing it to learn apple pen and ipad illustrator

Rebound of
Scribbly Robot Frands
By Jetpacks and Rollerskates
Posted on May 28, 2021
