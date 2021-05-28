E-Commerce (E-SHOP) Mobile APP UI Concept

Hello, There!

What you need today? This is a E-Shop App Ui Concept that I Designed this week.

As we know how E-commerce platforms are around us I thought let's try something in dark and who does not love dark when it is on high-contrast to eye ratio. As it is dark I choose an action color yellow with a bit of dark shade so that the user easily connect to the story I wanted to say.

How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇

Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com

For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/

Linkedin -

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...