E-Commerce (E-SHOP) Mobile APP UI Concept

Hello, There!
What you need today? This is a E-Shop App Ui Concept that I Designed this week.
As we know how E-commerce platforms are around us I thought let's try something in dark and who does not love dark when it is on high-contrast to eye ratio. As it is dark I choose an action color yellow with a bit of dark shade so that the user easily connect to the story I wanted to say.
How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.
Thank You...