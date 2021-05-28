ariel schleicher

NSFW Femme Stickers

NSFW Femme Stickers retro sticker mule vintage illustration sticker design color blocking feminine illustraion stickers
Hi everyone 🌊

It's me again. Here to share something that I'm pretty excited about!

Recently I designed and printed these 10-inch tall stickers on a transparent vinyl and am actively sticking them on a bus stop near you 😈

