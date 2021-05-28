Neel Sangani

Pink Brocoli - A Group/Collaborative Food Ordering App

Neel Sangani
Neel Sangani
  • Save
Pink Brocoli - A Group/Collaborative Food Ordering App order group mobile ui mobile app design ux uiux ui
Download color palette

This Concept is a bit different. Kindly visit the below link to understand this project.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/68650845/Pink-Brocolli-Online-Food-Cuisine-Ordering

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Neel Sangani
Neel Sangani

More by Neel Sangani

View profile
    • Like