Elbert Niezen

Sunset icon

Elbert Niezen
Elbert Niezen
Hire Me
  • Save
Sunset icon icon sunny 16 analog
Download color palette

Some versions of the sunset icon for the sunny 16 card I'm working on. Which icon do you prefer?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Elbert Niezen
Elbert Niezen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elbert Niezen

View profile
    • Like