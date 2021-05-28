Die animation

I made this animation in RIVE for an e-commerce app. Different coupons are given to the user, based on the number that appears on the die after tossing it.

Press 'L' if you like it ;)

Visit my website: https://sajalkumar.com/

Follow me on

Medium: https://medium.com/@isajalkumar247

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/themonk.ux/