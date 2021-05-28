Sajal Kumar

Die animation

Die animation motion design design minimal logo animation
I made this animation in RIVE for an e-commerce app. Different coupons are given to the user, based on the number that appears on the die after tossing it.
Posted on May 28, 2021
