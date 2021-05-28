TEAL FLOWERS seamless patterns

Trending designs to inspire you
New seamless patterns with delicate stylized rhododendron flowers in trendy turquoise colors. There are many patterns in the project with different repetition of a flower, and as companions, there are abstract patterns resembling the color of wild cats, as well as patterns with abstract round shapes that resemble turquoise stones or space planets. This set has a huge potential - prints can be mixed with each other, creating different collections for use in textile design, fashion industry, graphic design, as well as for the design of various surfaces. A delicate and cool combination of tial, white and dark green shades will draw attention to your product with this design on hot summer days.