Personal Rebrand, May 2021

My 2021 brand and website update! Starting to close in on a style I really resonate with, so hopefully I won't feel the need to start again in 2 weeks time 😅
I'm really feeling this TWK Lausanne and GT Super Display combo. Ended up buying the entire Lausanne family to build my new brand collateral around.
Invested some time into writing about myself and what I'm good at... which is something I'm not good at 😄 Rebuilt the whole site in Next.js as well - absolutely blazing fast, almost a perfect Lighthouse score.
I've also attached a handful of new mockups for some of my featured projects and work! There's Jellypepper (featuring a sneak preview of an upcoming site), Bokeh and Palantir.