Belazor Technologies - corporate website

Belazor Technologies
Strategy
Developing a multi-faceted user experience that inspired action started with a new logo: an image of a goose in flight - symbolic of fast signal transmission, height, and freedom.
Going against the industry grain with a red, blue, and yellow color scheme also opened up endless opportunities for further identity development. Everything that followed was integrated firmly into the corporate identity, including unique icons and stunning employee portraits.
Turning focus onto the website, all the rebranded materials were integrated and content was designed so it addressed all potential questions, whilst smoothly guiding the visitor through the entire page to the contact form at the bottom.
Hit the link to dive into: Full Case
We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com
Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram