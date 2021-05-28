Tablet Design for a Furniture Shop Filters

Trending designs to inspire you
The previous high fidelity Wireframe with a look and feel.
Redesigning a website of a furniture shop for different screen sizes. Here it is 768 X 1024 px.
The task is to sign in or sign up to the website and explore things.
Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks!
