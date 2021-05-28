Parkhi Malhotra

Tablet Design for a Furniture Shop Filters

Tablet Design for a Furniture Shop Filters home shopping buy now breadcrumbs breadcrumb filters furniture website furniture design furniture store branding furniture app furniture log in create account checkout sign in app ux ui design
The previous high fidelity Wireframe with a look and feel.
Redesigning a website of a furniture shop for different screen sizes. Here it is 768 X 1024 px.
The task is to sign in or sign up to the website and explore things.

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks!

