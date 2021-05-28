Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo for SyncPeng

Logo for SyncPeng creative penguin logo penguin synchronization syncing startup flat brand identity character clean bold logo tech minimal logotype
SyncPeng is a startup that created a solution for data synchronization across multiple applications. The idea behind the logo is simple: a minimalistic penguin with a hidden sync symbol inside.

