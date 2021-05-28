Akta Cycling Apparel Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Project scope: Naming, Visual Identity, communication materials, website, e-commerce and packaging design.
Girls rule the cycling world! Akta is dynamic, independent and empowered brand focused on comfortable sportswear for cyclists. It is made by women, for women.
The name is derived from the verb act with the addition of the letter A at the end, making clear the need to use the feminine article "a" (in brazilian portuguese the letter a is used before feminine nouns/names) before the brand name. The name respects the criteria of distinction, brevity, convenience, ease of spelling / pronunciation, pleasantness, extensibility and the possibility of trademark registration.
The female cheetah was chosen as the symbol because it's powerful and fast.