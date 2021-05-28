"Alchemy Outdoors" Logo by @haqueyourdesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Alchemy Outdoors" is a chemical company that implies green technology to achieve sustainability.
This logo was made by @haqueyourdesign
Concept
The "A" stands for the word Alchemy the parent name of the company. Both hands are rising the "A" which signifies that it is upholding the company on the basis of green technology and sustainability. The full name of the company is also written under the hands in a nice and clean font.