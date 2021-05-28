Ahtashamul Haque

"Alchemy Outdoors" Logo by @haqueyourdesign

"Alchemy Outdoors" Logo by @haqueyourdesign
"Alchemy Outdoors" is a chemical company that implies green technology to achieve sustainability.
This logo was made by @haqueyourdesign
Concept
The "A" stands for the word Alchemy the parent name of the company. Both hands are rising the "A" which signifies that it is upholding the company on the basis of green technology and sustainability. The full name of the company is also written under the hands in a nice and clean font.

Posted on May 28, 2021
