Your search for the ‘best Digital Marketing course near me’ ends

Digital marketing has taken the marketing world by storm and deeply impacted business and audience relations. With the advancement and involvement of technology in marketing, professionals need to upgrade. Those polished by experience need to show some light and guidance to those aspiring to be a part of this new-age industry.

The Future is Digital:

According to a Goldman Sachs report, “digital marketing career scope in India is going to be worth $160 billion by 2025.” This is three times the current value, and with more organizations shifting focus to digital marketing, the scope extends to infinity.

The digital advertising spends are speculated to reach Rs 25,000 crore in India in 2021, with a 10.5% growth rate. This poses a situation with the availability of millions of employment opportunities in this sector, including social media marketing, content creation, online retailing, and online advertising.

