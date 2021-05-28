Decisive Real Estate - website design and development

Trending designs to inspire you
Website design and development for real estate oriented law firm DECISIVE.
Client was looking for a modern and flashy looking website following newest design trends, so I used gradients, looping lottie files and JSON powered animations.
After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.
Website can be seen at https://decisivere.com
Contact me if you are looking for a fresh website.