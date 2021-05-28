Hugh Witkowski

Decisive Real Estate - website design and development

Website design and development for real estate oriented law firm DECISIVE.

Client was looking for a modern and flashy looking website following newest design trends, so I used gradients, looping lottie files and JSON powered animations.

After preparing layout in Figma I implemented it in WordPress using Elementor PRO, then taken care of basic SEO, security and page loading time.

Website can be seen at https://decisivere.com

Contact me if you are looking for a fresh website.

Posted on May 28, 2021
