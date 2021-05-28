Anastasia Kokorina

E-COMMERCE concept of Vanguard online store

Anastasia Kokorina
Anastasia Kokorina
  • Save
E-COMMERCE concept of Vanguard online store web ux website webdesign uiuxdesign ui green minimalism e-commerce animation
Download color palette

It all started when I saw a cool photo of the stands and wanted to do something interesting) In secret: this is how good ideas are usually born. By chance you come across something inspiring and you cannot be stopped. So, I chose a light minimalist style. It was important to focus on modernity and environmental friendliness, so the color scheme is in light natural shades. Font pair - modern geometric sans serif fonts - easy to read and nothing extra. Tools: Figma, After Effects

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Anastasia Kokorina
Anastasia Kokorina

More by Anastasia Kokorina

View profile
    • Like