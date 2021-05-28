Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tomasz Owczarczyk

Airframe - Tasks

Airframe - Tasks dashboard cards task material
I almost finished the Design System based on Material UI.

In this case, the main assumption will be efficient switching between the list, table and cards. Another goal will show filters that are also useful for Mobile.

Posted on May 28, 2021
UI Designer with Frontend Skills
