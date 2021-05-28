Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptocurrency Platform Website Design Concept

Hello everyone, how's your week so far?

I'd like to share my recent design exploration on a cryptocurrency platform website. I try to maintain a clean look so that the site is looking professional and suits the target audience.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment and hit that like button if you love this shot, thank you and happy weekend!🙌🙌

