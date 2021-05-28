Colour Changing Magic Gin branding

Branding design and typography for a new spirit product activation, launched in LIDL GB stores across England and Wales. The colour-changing flavours of the gin are reminiscent of bubblegum, so I selected a colour gradient and typography to speak of these retro qualities. The 70cl glass bottle features the brand's typical design, with my work on the label giving it identity. The alchemy symbols are a core part of the brand, so I researched historical papers and used the symbol for mixing. Enjoy responsibly.