Colour Changing Magic Gin branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Branding design and typography for a new spirit product activation, launched in LIDL GB stores across England and Wales. The colour-changing flavours of the gin are reminiscent of bubblegum, so I selected a colour gradient and typography to speak of these retro qualities. The 70cl glass bottle features the brand's typical design, with my work on the label giving it identity. The alchemy symbols are a core part of the brand, so I researched historical papers and used the symbol for mixing. Enjoy responsibly.