Rob Cursons

Colour Changing Magic Gin branding

Rob Cursons
Rob Cursons
  • Save
Colour Changing Magic Gin branding typography spirits labels packaging branding
Download color palette

Branding design and typography for a new spirit product activation, launched in LIDL GB stores across England and Wales. The colour-changing flavours of the gin are reminiscent of bubblegum, so I selected a colour gradient and typography to speak of these retro qualities. The 70cl glass bottle features the brand's typical design, with my work on the label giving it identity. The alchemy symbols are a core part of the brand, so I researched historical papers and used the symbol for mixing. Enjoy responsibly.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Rob Cursons
Rob Cursons

More by Rob Cursons

View profile
    • Like