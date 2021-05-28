Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Paolo D'Ettorre
Clubhouse

Clubhouse New Onboarding

Paolo D'Ettorre
Clubhouse
Paolo D'Ettorre for Clubhouse
  • Save
Clubhouse New Onboarding onboarding flow ux signup sprint iteration onboarding ui interface dashboard design
Clubhouse New Onboarding onboarding flow ux signup sprint iteration onboarding ui interface dashboard design
Clubhouse New Onboarding onboarding flow ux signup sprint iteration onboarding ui interface dashboard design
Clubhouse New Onboarding onboarding flow ux signup sprint iteration onboarding ui interface dashboard design
Download color palette
  1. Video2.mp4
  2. Welcome to Clubhouse.png
  3. Start with an Iteration.png
  4. Story assigned.png
  5. Development state.png

I am so proud to announce that we have just launched a new Onboarding for Clubhouse 🎉

This new flow was designed to help customers set an iteration sprint during the onboarding, so that they could add their active work into Clubhouse and get up to speed.

I wanted to write about it as it was a huge effort from the team and I am so proud of the work we are shipping today. I wrote everything about it in my FIRST Medium post. Go check it out 🙂

Clubhouse
Clubhouse
The collaborative home for software teams

More by Clubhouse

View profile
    • Like