Clubhouse New Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am so proud to announce that we have just launched a new Onboarding for Clubhouse 🎉
This new flow was designed to help customers set an iteration sprint during the onboarding, so that they could add their active work into Clubhouse and get up to speed.
I wanted to write about it as it was a huge effort from the team and I am so proud of the work we are shipping today. I wrote everything about it in my FIRST Medium post. Go check it out 🙂