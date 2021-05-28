Somewhere Off Grid

Teem Up

Somewhere Off Grid
Somewhere Off Grid
  • Save
Teem Up app design app mobile ux ui digital
Download color palette

Teem Up is an app for creating and participating in remote live running events.

Bringing the 'social' aspect and a punch of atmosphere - Teem Up has a 'race pen' area for you to chat with everyone else before the race, sharing pictures and videos, as well as a live running statistics page which offers words of encouragement, music and announces how you're doing during the event.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Somewhere Off Grid
Somewhere Off Grid

More by Somewhere Off Grid

View profile
    • Like